Malawi: Nyasa Keeper Out for Three Weeks After Ankle Injury

Nyasa Big Bullets goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe has been ruled out for three weeks with an ankle ligament injury.

The club's first-choice keeper suffered the injury day in the 2-0 win against Chitipa United in the TNM Super League second round match last weekend in Blantyre.

Assistant coach Elia Kananji confirmed Kakhobwe will be unavailable for selection for their next games.

"It's a major disappointment because he's been saving us points and was part of the Carlsberg Cup triumph, " said Kananji.

Kananji said they will give second choice goalkeeper Labson Chienda " a chance to prove he is capable of delivering in the abscense of Kakhobwe."