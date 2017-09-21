20 September 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: President Mutharika Woos U.S. Investors to Malawi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Macneil Kalowekamo in New York, Usa

New York — Malawi and Africa as whole remain potential destinations for investment because they still possess abundant resources for production, Malawi's President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has said.

President Mutharika made the remarks Tuesday evening at Morgan Library and Museum in New York during a fundraising event organized by a Lilongwe-based Miracle for Africa Foundation.

"Investing in Malawi and the whole of Africa is very attractive. While world investment returns are about eight percent, Africa boasts of 30 percent investment returns because of the availability of resources," Mutharika said.

The president called on the international business community to become part of a successful investment narrative by bringing their financial resources to Malawi.

President Mutharika encouraged investors to consider spreading the net of their investment beyond the health sector by accommodating other sectors like agriculture and education.

He promised to create a health and ideal environment for investment.

"My government will make investment in Malawi attractive through provision of safety and security for people's lives and their property," Mutharika said.

The President commended Miracle for Africa Foundation for its initiatives in complementing Malawi's national development agenda.

A number of corporate moguls based in New York graced the fundraising event which was aimed at mobilizing resources for the construction of a state-of-the-art Library at Daeyang Luke Nursing College in Lilongwe.

The college is owned by Miracle for Africa Foundation.

Chairperson and founder for the foundation You Keun Chung said his organization will continue to support government in addressing challenges in the health sector.

"Our major focus is reducing the high doctor - patient ratio," Chung said.

Apart from focusing on the library project, the foundation intends to raise about MK3 billion for investments in all critical sectors of development in Malawi.

Malawi

Police Chief Rejects Rumors of Blood Suckers

Inspector General of the Malawi Police Services, Lexten Kachama has dismissed reports of some persons sucking people's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.