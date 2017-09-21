Zimbabwe: Ethiopian Airlines Enables Mobile Wallets for Online Payments

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest airline group , in partnership with Flocash , a leading Pan-African provider of electronic payment services has enabled online mobile payments on its website to allow its Zimbabwean customers to buy and effect payment for ticket online.

Travellers can now seamlessly book and pay for tickets on Ethiopian Airlines website www.ethiopianairlines.com using their mobile money wallets such as Ecocash and Telecash. During the booking process, travellers choose the mobile payment option to process payment using their mobile wallets and receive their tickets electronically in the convenience of their offices, homes or while they are on the move.

"Given the cash challenges Zimbabwe is facing, and the efforts by the authorities to widen the adoption and use of digital money options, Ethiopian Airlines is at the forefront of leveraging financial technology innovations together with partner, Flocash, to deliver a unique booking and payment experience to our Zimbabwean customers. We do this across various markets we serve. We have two local offices in Harare and Victoria Falls. We invite all our customers across Zimbabwe to use this online service and encourage them to book, pay and fly Ethiopian Airlines. We continuously work hard to avail our customers the best possible travel experience", said Mr. Tilahun Alemayehu, Ethiopian Airlines country manager for Zimbabwe.

"We are pleased to work with Ethiopian Airlines to enable clients to book and pay for tickets using their mobile wallets like Ecocash and Telecash. We partner the airline to deliver such a service across the continent. The circumstances in Zimbabwe require great innovations such as Flocash to facilitate online mobile payments that make it easy for travellers and consumers to pay for services. With this payment service, Ethiopian Airlines customers in Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare, Kadoma, Kariba, or wherever they are across Zimbabwe, can now use their mobile money wallets to pay for Ethiopian Airlines tickets online, and receive online tickets", said Taurai Chinyamakobvu, a director of Flocash, a pan-African payment gateway.

With Africa's economy experiencing growth and increasing integration, airline travel has become key to connecting people on the continent. Ethiopian Airlines, the largest airline in Africa plays a big role in providing air travel across many countries, including to leading destinations across the world.