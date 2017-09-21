20 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ole Sereni Appoints Former Intercon Boss as New General Manager

Nairobi — Ole Sereni has named Mr. Karl Hala as its new Group General Manager.

Mr. Hala, who was previously the Regional General Manager IHG Africa and General manager InterContinental Hotel Lagos will be responsible for all operations and revenue increase of the airport hotel.

Before Lagos, Mr. Hala was stationed in Nairobi where he held the position of GM intercontinental Nairobi and Regional Manager IHG Africa for 6 years.

Ole Sereni is a four-star hotel that boasts stunning views of the Nairobi National Park in addition to its convenient location between Nairobi's international and regional airports.

Ole Sereni Director Mr. Nazir Noordin said Karl's wealth of experience and industry knowledge has made him a key addition to the Ole Sereni family.

"We view his appointment as a sign of our commitment to being the leading airport hotel in our industry. I'm confident that Karl will play a key role in providing and implementing high-quality solutions for our guests"

Mr. Karl Hala comes with a wealth of experience within the Industry, having spent the last 35 years at InterContinental Hotel Group with 10 years handling Africa.

"I am excited to start a new challenge within Ole Sereni and look forward to working with the team to further develop their already extensive product and service suite. I am fortunate to be joining such a respected hotel that prides itself on top quality service." said Mr. Hala

