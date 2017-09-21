Namibia's cricket team takes on the UAE in the first of two World Cricket League 50-over matches at the Wanderers ground on Thursday, coming off a disappointing defeat in their Intercontinental Cup match on Monday.

Set a winning target of 213 runs, Namibia could only muster 180 in their second innings as they crashed to a 36-run defeat.

UAE's spinners had a lot to do with the victory, with Ahmed Raza taking match figures of 8/106, but Namibia contributed to their own downfall with careless batting.

The gamble to play young star Lohan Louwrens seemed to pay dividends in the first innings when he put on a promising 65-run partnership with Stephen Baard, with an assured innings of 34, which included five fours. In the second innings, though, he lasted only eight balls, when he was out for a duck after being caught behind to a lazy shot.

Baard was once again solid as an opener, with innings' of 38 and 12, while Craig Williams and Gerhard Erasmus made valuable contributions. Erasmus scored 78 not out in the first innings, while Williams contributed 25 and 48 in his two.

No one, however, batted through to build a big score and Williams' wicket in the second innings, when he attempted a six but was caught on the boundary, started Namibia's final capitulation.

They received little support from the rest of the middle order, with Jan Frylinck bagging a pair of ducks, while Karl Birkenstock and Sarel Burger were dismissed cheaply.

Namibia's bowlers did very well and toiled away to restrict UAE to 269 in their first innings and then 157 in their second, to give them a real chance of victory.

Williams led the way with a great second innings performance of 5/22, while JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Sarel Burger and Petrus Burger all made important contributions. But ultimately the batsmen failed to apply themselves and an attainable victory was denied, leaving Namibia at the foot of the Intercontinental Cup log.

At the start of the match both teams were on 27 points, but UAE have now moved up to fourth place on 47, while Namibia remain bottom of the eight-team log on 27.

Namibia's position is not much better in the World Cricket League Championship (WCL) 50-over competition, where they are second last, just above the UAE with a better nett run rate.

Both teams are on four points and well off the pace in the competition which has a direct influence on who qualifies for the 2019 50-over Cricket World Cup.

The top four sides in the WCL Championship will go through to a final World Cup qualifier next year, while the bottom four sides will compete in the ICC WCL Division 2, also next year. The top two teams of the WCL Division 2 will also qualify for the final World Cup qualifier, where the top two teams will qualify, so Namibia is still not out of the race, but their chances of making the World Cup are rather remote.

The ICC reduced the number of participating teams from 14 at the 2015 World Cup to only 10 in 2019, with the result that the competition for the final two spots will be very intense.

Sri Lanka earlier this week became the eighth and final team to qualify directly for the 2019 via their world ranking points, to join South Africa, India, England, Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh for the World Cup.

The other two spots will be contested by Test nations, the West Indies and Zimbabwe, as well as Afghanistan and Ireland who recently gained Test status; and top Associate nations like the Netherlands, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Hong Kong.