21 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Met Dept Warns of High Temperatures

By Audrey Rundofa

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned that the country will continue to experience hot temperatures. In a statement yesterday, the MSD said nights were becoming warmer while higher temperatures of around 30 degrees Celsius were being experienced during the day due to low humidity.

The MSD advised people to stay in the shade as high temperatures are associated with different health and environmental problems.

"These high temperature episodes are associated with various health and environmental issues such as breeding of mosquitoes and flies, heat exhaustion and heat strokes." "The dryness may cause dry coughs," the MSD said. The department also warned of possible outbreaks of fire due to the high temperatures.

"Coupled with this, we are entering the period of maximum stratospheric ozone depletion. As such direct exposure to sunlight should be minimised. Wearing of sunglasses and hats, especially for children during outdoor activities is extremely important," read the statement.

