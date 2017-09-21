21 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Tanzania: What Diamond is Willing to Do to Earn Zari's Forgiveness is Unbelievable

Photo: Diamond Platinumz/Instagram
Diamond and Zari.
By Slyvania Ambani

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz has said he was ready to do anything humanly possible to earn the forgiveness of the mother of his two children Zari Hassan, even if it means walking on his knees from Tanzania to South Africa where Zari stays.

He made the remark during an interview on Clouds FM where he admitted to have cheated on Zari with Hamisa Mobetto who they now share a son together.

However, will this act of self-atonement be enough for Zari? We take a look at what Diamond faces if he indeed makes good his claim.

COVERING DISTANCE

The distance from his homeland Tanzania to Sandstone South Africa is 3075 kilometers and he will therefore have to go through three countries namely, Malawi, Mozambique, Zimbabwe.

According to Google maps, it will take a person walking 623 hours to cover the distance and since a day has 24 hours this equals to 26 days. But since he will be walking with his knees, it is safe to say that it would take him longer to cover the distance.

But let’s not forget that Diamond would also face harsh terrain and danger from wild animals.

