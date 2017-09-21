South Africa: Lions Start Super Rugby 2018 With Home Run

The Lions will play six of their first eight matches in Super Rugby 2018 at Ellis Park, with trips to Pretoria and Buenos Airies also contributing to what is a favourable draw for the 2017 and 2016 runner-ups.

With the change in the Super Rugby format seeing the tournament back down to 15 teams, the Lions will face a good mixture of sides from Australia and New Zealand which include the 2017 winners, the Crusaders, as well as the 2016 champions, the Hurricanes.

The Lions kick off their campaign on February 17 against the Sharks before hosting the Jaguares from Argentina at home on February 24.

This is followed by an away game against theBulls at Loftus Versveld in Pretoria. These two teams also face each other in a pre-season warm-up on 27 January at Emirates Airline Park.

Rudolf Straeuli, CEO of the Lions Rugby Company, expressed his satisfaction at the new tournament format.

"I would like to thank SANZAAR for the early release of these dates and fixtures as it will assist with planning both on the rugby side as well as commercially," he said.

"We believe that the reduced number of teams will enhance the value of this tournament for all stakeholders and re-establish Super Rugby as the leading club competition in the world."

Edgar Rathbone, chairman of EPS (Ltd) Pty, was delighted that all the Lions matches will be played on Saturdays and Sundays.

"It has been a challenge for our supporters to get to the stadium on Fridays," he said.

"Our supporters can now look forward to some exciting new season ticket packages that will be launched during October."

