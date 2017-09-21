Botswana: Economic Growth Satisfactory - Seretse

Gaborone — Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Mr Vincent Seretse has commended his ministry's personnel for leading the way in ensuring a satisfactory economic growth.

Delivering the keynote address at the ministry's excellence awards, Mr Seretse stated that his ministry's personnel has been instrumental in facilitating the promotion of investment and the development of sustainable industries and trade in the country.

He noted that the recently released Bank of Botswana review report had indicated that the economic growth rate was ticking, and that the projected growth rate had increased significantly. He added that it had all been made possible by the dedication and handwork that his ministry personnel put in executing their duties.

His ministry personnel, he said, should take pride in the role they played in the country's economy, but that they should not lose sight of the task ahead as it could only be achieved through teamwork and clear role execution by all stakeholders.

Minister Seretse also pleaded with stakeholders to continue to provide the critical support in business reforms implementation and industrial development initiatives, including the Economic Diversification Drive (EDD).

Furthermore, Mr Seretse highlighted that government was working round the clock to come up with effective mechanisms to lure investors into the country to create the much needed jobs in the SPEDU region.

He said SPEDU was set up to secure the long-term survival of Selebi Phikwe and the surrounding regions beyond the closure of the BCL mine and smelter.

He said they want initiatives which could bring sustainable new employment and investments to the region, and hence broaden and underpin the towns economic and social base.

He said conceited efforts should be made towards achieving the cited objectives by the ministry, departments and its parastatals.

He noted that following the closure of the BCL mine, which for years had been the beacon of the Selibe Phikwe economy, his ministry has been tasked to ensure that the Selibe Phikwe region does not turn into a ghost area.

Through government and parastatals endless efforts to interface with the private sector, he said he was optimistic that the private sector would soon relocate to Phikwe and help revive that area's economic status.

Source: BOPA