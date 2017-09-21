21 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: New Study Finds Out How Complex Life Was Formed Billions of Years Ago

Photo: Wits University and Unsplash
A graphic illustration showing Dr Pierre Durand, project leader of the Evolution of Complexity Laboratory in the Evolutionary Studies Institute at Wits University.
Late on Wednesday, scientists at Wits University announced that they had possibly found a missing piece of the puzzle in how complex life evolved. But if South Africa is to continue putting itself on the map where fundamental science is concerned, we face significant funding hurdles. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

The story of life on Earth boils down to some fundamental questions, says Dr Pierre Durand. It traces how very simple molecules became more complex molecules, and how those complex molecules worked together to become primitive genomes. Then, how genomes work together to form cells, and how cells work together to form more complex multicellular organisms, and how multicellular organisms begin to work together in life as we know it. This, in a nutshell, is how evolution began.

"This is the story of life on Earth," he says. "How those complex systems form from less complex systems - this really is one of the big questions around evolutionary biology; those are the most fundamental questions you can ever ask."

Durand is from the Evolution of Complexity Laboratory in the Evolutionary Studies Institute at Wits University and, with Wits PhD student Nisha Dhar, conducted a study which - they believe...

