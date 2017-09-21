The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, last night gave the federal government ans South East governors seven days to produce its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, or be prepared to face consequences that would come from the group.

IPOB media and publicity secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful said in a statement that the where about of Mazi Kanu has remained unknown several days after the attacked on his house in Umuahia by the military

According to him, IPOB members had gone deep in search to locate Kanu and his parents to no avail.

"We are giving the federal government and South East governors seven days to produce or tell us the condition of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. If he still alive, they should charge him to court because if anything happens to him, the South East governors should bear the consequences after the expiration of this notice, or they should hasten to build more prisons and acquire more weapons which they will use to kill more Biafrans," Powerful said.

Powerful said further that after going through the record of IPOB members in Kanu's compound on the day of the attack, it was discovered that about 38 members were arrested, adding that they had also not been seen to date.

The statement read: "We are once again raising alarm for the United Nation and the relevant bodies across the globe to ask Nigerian government and her security operatives to give details of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his parents, including those dead bodies and those picked up alive during the attack and invasion of our leader's compound in Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia.

"We wonder why the South Eastern governors would decide to collaborate with Hausa Fulani oligarchy to kill our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and parents. Nnamdi Kanu has been using nonviolence approach for the actualization of Biafra since 2012 when the struggle for Biafra independence started.

"It is important for the Nigerian government and South East governors to produce our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu before the situation gets out of hand.

"Let the world also ask the Nigerian government and South East governors why and how they sent military to invade Nnamdi Kanu's compound, which led to the loss of many innocent lives within five days of the operation in his compound."