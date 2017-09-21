South Africa: SA to Face Romania or Israel in Davis Cup

In the greatly anticipated Davis Cup draw for 2018, which was concluded on Wednesday, newly promoted South Africa were drawn to play the winner of the outstanding Israel vs Romania tie in February next year

South Africa gained Promotion into Euro/Africa Group 1 when they beat Denmark 3-1 away from home this past weekend

Unseeded South Africa, will have to wait until October to find out who their opponents in next year February tie will be. The Israel vs Romania tie was delayed due to political reasons.

Should South Africa play Israel, the tie will be played at home. However, if Romania beat Israel, South Africa will play Romania away.

