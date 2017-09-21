20 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA to Face Romania or Israel in Davis Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

In the greatly anticipated Davis Cup draw for 2018, which was concluded on Wednesday, newly promoted South Africa were drawn to play the winner of the outstanding Israel vs Romania tie in February next year

South Africa gained Promotion into Euro/Africa Group 1 when they beat Denmark 3-1 away from home this past weekend

Unseeded South Africa, will have to wait until October to find out who their opponents in next year February tie will be. The Israel vs Romania tie was delayed due to political reasons.

Should South Africa play Israel, the tie will be played at home. However, if Romania beat Israel, South Africa will play Romania away.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Dlamini-Zuma 'Knows Nothing' of Cabinet Reshuffle

It is official: Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is an African National Congress MP again. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.