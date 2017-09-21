20 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Official Stresses MPLA Commitment to Change

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — MPLA is in a position to affirm itself as a true party of change as based on the slogan "improve what is right and correct what is wrong".

The secretary for Political and Electoral Affairs of MPLA, João Martins, told "Africa 21" Magazine, in its September Edition.

Among the change he mentioned the raising society's moral standard, recovery of civic and moral values, culture of respect and humility.

The changes will also include behaviour, attitudes, and actions of all those who, by the initiative or support of the party, hold positions of responsibility in politics, he stressed.

As for fight against corruption, management of staff, fight against inequalities, improvement of business environment and other challenges assumed during the electoral campaign by President-elect, João Lourenço, the politician spoke of the need to have faith that things will happen.

But he also called for the need to support the President elect together to overcome these evils that affect citizens.

Calling for everyone's cooperation João Martins said that it is a common struggle against the evils that afflict the Angolan society.

He said to hope that João Lourenço term will be positive.

The official pointed out the consistency of the governance programme and the strong support of the people, in addition to the support from the party.

MPLA won the general elections with qualified majority (61.08% of votes).

This victory allows the party to secure the positions of President and vice president, João Lourenço and Bornito de Sousa, respectively, as well as 150 of the 220 seats at National Assembly.

Angola

Parliament Holds Constituent Meeting in September

The constituent meeting of the Angolan Parliament's fourth legislature, for the period 2017/2022, will take place on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.