Angola: Official Stresses MPLA Commitment to Change

Luanda — MPLA is in a position to affirm itself as a true party of change as based on the slogan "improve what is right and correct what is wrong".

The secretary for Political and Electoral Affairs of MPLA, João Martins, told "Africa 21" Magazine, in its September Edition.

Among the change he mentioned the raising society's moral standard, recovery of civic and moral values, culture of respect and humility.

The changes will also include behaviour, attitudes, and actions of all those who, by the initiative or support of the party, hold positions of responsibility in politics, he stressed.

As for fight against corruption, management of staff, fight against inequalities, improvement of business environment and other challenges assumed during the electoral campaign by President-elect, João Lourenço, the politician spoke of the need to have faith that things will happen.

But he also called for the need to support the President elect together to overcome these evils that affect citizens.

Calling for everyone's cooperation João Martins said that it is a common struggle against the evils that afflict the Angolan society.

He said to hope that João Lourenço term will be positive.

The official pointed out the consistency of the governance programme and the strong support of the people, in addition to the support from the party.

MPLA won the general elections with qualified majority (61.08% of votes).

This victory allows the party to secure the positions of President and vice president, João Lourenço and Bornito de Sousa, respectively, as well as 150 of the 220 seats at National Assembly.