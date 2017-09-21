Angola: Writer Luis Fernando Releases New Work On Friday

Luanda — A work by Angolan writer Luis Fernando titled "Angola: Memories of Political Transition from José Eduardo dos Santos to João Lourenço" will be available Friday at Luanda's Social Sciences Faculty of Agostinho Neto University.

In its first Volume, the work discusses aspects related to the results from MPLA Central Committee meeting held on March 11, 2016.

According to the book, during the meeting the party's president, José Eduardo dos Santos, had announced his decision to stop seeking the new candidature for 2017 elections, including public reactions within and outside the political/partisan sphere.

The Volume II, however, approaches the 2017 general elections, won by MPLA, and the president-elect João Lourenço's speech on victory.

The two volumes are edited by Mayamba Editora House, with prices ranging between AKz 3,000 and AKz 3,500.

Journalist by profession, Luís Fernando was born in Tomessa village, northern Uíge province on 1 October, 1961.

Luis Fernando also worked for national radio station (RNA).

The Writer was also director general of State-run News paper (Jornal de Angola) and Weekly (O País).

He is also member of Angolan Writer Association (UEA).

The writer released many works with stress to: "Noventa Palavras", "A Saúde do Morto", "Antes do Quarto", "João Kyomba em Nova Iorque", "Clandestinos no Paraíso", "A Cidade e as Duas Órfãs Malditas", "Um Ano de Vida", "Dois Anos de Vida", "Três Anos de Vida", "Letras na Brasa", "Silêncio na Aldeia".

Other collections include: "Estórias Além do Tempo", "Pássaros de Asas Abertas", "40 Contos 40 Autores", "Taras de Luanda", "Crónicas do Bar dos Canalhas".