20 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cunene - Expert Calls for Responsible Use of Social Media

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ondjiva — A sociologist Garcia de Jesus Ndaepele Wednesday in southern Cunene province advised young people to make more responsible use of the social media.

Garcia de Jesus was speaking to ANGOP on pros and cons in the use of social media.

According to academic, young people should take most advantage of the information and communication, but avoid the negative things.

Social media help increase access to communication and information on social interaction, but should not be seen as a means and an opportunity to promote actions harmful to the good society.

Families, as the main nucleus of society, should step up control of their members, by teaching them on how to take advantage of internet.

Young people should not expose themselves not even hurt the sensitivity of the others but respect for the elders, preserve their own dignity and build a society characterised by educated youths, he said.

Angola

Parliament Holds Constituent Meeting in September

The constituent meeting of the Angolan Parliament's fourth legislature, for the period 2017/2022, will take place on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.