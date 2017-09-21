Angola: Cunene - Expert Calls for Responsible Use of Social Media

Ondjiva — A sociologist Garcia de Jesus Ndaepele Wednesday in southern Cunene province advised young people to make more responsible use of the social media.

Garcia de Jesus was speaking to ANGOP on pros and cons in the use of social media.

According to academic, young people should take most advantage of the information and communication, but avoid the negative things.

Social media help increase access to communication and information on social interaction, but should not be seen as a means and an opportunity to promote actions harmful to the good society.

Families, as the main nucleus of society, should step up control of their members, by teaching them on how to take advantage of internet.

Young people should not expose themselves not even hurt the sensitivity of the others but respect for the elders, preserve their own dignity and build a society characterised by educated youths, he said.