20 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Physicians Told to Consult Rural Areas - Administrator

Luanda — The newly entry physicians are expected to conduct periodic ambulatory consultations in the outlying and rural areas of the municipality of Viana, said the municipal administrator, Jeremias Dumbo Tchilelevika.

Jeremias Dumbo Tchilelevika, who addressed 15 physicians recently hired in the municipality of Viana, said that a working system will be created so that doctors do not wait for patients in the hospital.

This system, he added, will also help, in addition to the consultations, diagnose some common diseases in certain areas, also indicating what is necessary for prevention.

On behalf of the doctors, Osmar José Mário pledged to give his best and recalled that they are distributed in several hospital units of the municipality with the aim of contributing to a better health care for the residents.

