Angola: Lunda Sul - Governor Evaluates Progress of Activity to Stem Fina Erosion

Saurimo — The governor of the eastern Lunda Sul province Cândida Narciso Wednesday assessed the ongoing activity aimed at stemming Fina ravine and construction of primary school in Candembe neighbourhood.

This was during her field visit to said locality, having also visited the Candembe market.

In the meeting with the local residents, Candida Narciso thanked the people of Lunda Sul for the civic and orderly manner they participated in August 23 elections.

She called on traditional authorities to continue working on consolidation of unity, reconciliation, peace and harmony in the communities.

According to her, their engagement will help the government identify problems that affect citizens and find solutions.

The school under construction comprises 16 classrooms, library and administrative areas.