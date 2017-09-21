20 September 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: New Condom Brand Comes Aboard in Malawi - Makwelero

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chancy Namadzunda

A local pharmaceutical company, Makwelero has introduced new condoms in the country.

The condoms called Makwelero are scented brand in different flavors of Banana, Grape and Strawberry.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, managing director of Makwelero, Victor Kandiado disclosed that distribution for the new condoms is already underway.

" Makwelero condoms are already on the market. We want people to start using our condoms. They are good condoms with flavors which we believe will offer users a variety, " said Kandiado.

Kandiado further disclosed that the condoms are available in fuel service stations, night clubs and pharmacies.

He said the company will soon officially launch the product.

.

" Makwelero condoms are affordable yet classic. We want to contribute in HIV prevention as well as family planning in the country with our product," h e said.

Kandiado said his company is eyeing the international market with plans to start exporting the condoms to neighboring countries.

Malawi

Police Chief Rejects Rumors of Blood Suckers

Inspector General of the Malawi Police Services, Lexten Kachama has dismissed reports of some persons sucking people's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.