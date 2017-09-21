Botswana: Team Work Critical to Public Service

Goodhope — The Assistant Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Thato Kwerepe says government commends civil servants for rendering quality service to Batswana despite some challenges they encounter and with little resources at their working places.

Mr Kwerepe was addressing public servants at Good Hope and Phitshane Molopo in Good Hope/Mabule constituency on September 18.

He said public servants were committed to rendering quality service which was enjoyed by Batswana through implementation of programmes and development.

Mr Kwerepe who is also Member of Parliament for Ngami encouraged workers to work as a team for effective service delivery.

"The government is aware of challenges you are facing. But we are happy that you are the engine of growth for the country," he said.

He advised public servants to refrain from corruption in the work place because it affected the economy of the country negatively.

He noted that they should eradicate poverty through programme implementation. He further said he was concerned about shortage of staff accommodation more especially in rural areas.

He advised public servants to refrain from active politics even though there was freedom of expression.

He was concerned about transfers of some officers, saying it should not be done as punishment. He stated that overstaying of some officers in one place was also a concern.

Mr Kwerepe indicated that public servants should adhere to 10 Point Agenda, adding that customers should be respected at all the times and also officers should give feedback to their clients.

Meanwhile, assistant director at DPSM, Mr Victor Manyanda briefed public servants about improved condition of service such as SHHA scheme for officers at D4 salary scale and below meant to assist government employees to afford decent accommodation.

He said employees should desist from over committing their salaries because it had the potential to affect the set take home amount which would increase their debt and in the long run affect their productivity.

He advised employees to do part-time and on-line studies so that they could be able to progress from C band upward.

Commenting, most of the civil servants decried shortage of staff accommodation, shortage of water, transport, shortage of resources, poor maintenance in schools, bad roads in rural areas and dilapidated classrooms.

Source : BOPA