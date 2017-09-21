Malawi Police officer gunned down two armed robbers after a shoot-out that took place in Lilongwe, it has been confirmed.

Central Region Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Nolliettie Chihana said the exchange started after the robbers started shooting when they were cornered by police officers on Tuesday.

She said Police received a tip off that some people were planning to break into a Chinese shop within Lilongwe and using this information, the Central Region Police Criminal Investigations Department (Namulondola) team started pursuing the matter.

"In the midst of enquiries around the city the Namulondola team found two suspicious people who matched the description from the collected intelligence information, waiting for a lift at Area 24 junction.

"When the two saw that they were surrounded by police, one of them pulled out a pistol from his waist and started firing at the officers. The officers retaliated and shot back at them," said Chihana.

She said after being shot, the suspects were rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital for medical attention where they were pronounced dead upon arrival.

Chihana said police recovered a pistol model 85 Luger, serial number C1722 and three (3) 9mm live ammunitions plus one empty cartilage from the suspected criminals .

She said it is believed that the suspects have been using the recovered pistol to commit a series of offences in the city and other areas.