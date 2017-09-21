Malawi Police in Ntcheu district have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly killing his father in Kanjati village over financial disagreements.

The suspect, Frackson Kalima on Saturday 16th September, 2017 beat up his father Yona Kaphwiti 60 years old who later on died at Ntcheu District Hospital where he was rushed to.

Kalima handed himself to police after reports emerged that his father had died and that his mother took up the matter with the law-enforcers.

Ntcheu police Public Relations Officer, Hastings Chigalu said the deceased was trading cups, plates and other items in exchange for used plastic shoes in the area.

"Most of the times he used to send the suspect to Blantyre to sell the collected old plastic shoes, and he was able to handle the money realized from the sales. On this fateful day, at around 7pm, the deceased followed up the suspect for the accountability of the proceeds, and he heard that the suspect was drinking at a local beer hall," explained Chigalu.

It is believed that an argument ensued and the deceased was struck in the head by the suspect.

The deceased was rushed to Ntcheu District Hospital after he became unconscious and was pronounced dead while receiving medical attention.

Postmortem done at the hospital revealed that he died due to internal head bleeding.

"Meanwhile officers are on the ground to finalize everything so that the second born son in the family of six children appears in court for plea."

Kalima who hails from Kanjati village, Traditional Authority Kwataine in the district will be charged with Murder contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code.