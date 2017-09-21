Malawi: Inclusive Education Can Ease Street Begging - Malawi Union of the Blind

Malawi Union of the Blind (MUBU) said failure to provide comprehensive inclusive education was one of the things contributing to increased street begging by young people in the country's cities.

Education Officer for MUBU, Stuart Chauluka made the remarks Tuesday in Phalombe when the Union conducted a training workshop for teachers on inclusive education aimed at developing their skills in handling students with special needs.

He said a recently small scale random survey they conducted revealed that a good population of beggars who were on the country's streets was that of children who failed to go to school due to intellectual challenges and lack of support from their teachers.

"Most of them dropped out of school because they were not made welcome in class," the officer said, citing that such challenges could be addressed by ensuring that every teacher was oriented in inclusive education.

Primary Education Advisor for Migowi Zone, Paul Stefano hailed MUBU for the lessons which he hoped would save many children with intellectual problems from ending up in street corners.

The PEA noted that there were many children within his working area that needed special needs education.

He explained that there need to train more teachers in the country who in turn would impart them with necessary skills and knowledge.

Meanwhile, MUBU is employing a number of initiatives aimed at raising awareness among Malawians on the need to support children with intellectual challenges in education.

In Phalombe the Union targeted Migowi and Nasiyaya Primary Schools with the trainings and all the teachers in these two schools were trained.