20 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Health Sector in Bolongongo Strengthened With Three New Physicians

Bolongongo — Three Angolan physician specialized in internal medicine were hired and reinforced Wednesday's health sector in the Bolongongo municipality, Cuanza Norte province.

This fact was advanced to Angop, by the Human Resources and Finance Manager of Bolongongo Municipal Hospital, Nanito António Lopes, adding that with this reinforcement, the number of doctors in the municipality increases to four, which will contribute to improve health care.

He said also that with these new physicians it shows the government's commitment to improving health care for the population by preventing patients from traveling long distances to be seen by a physician.

