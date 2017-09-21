20 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Former Popular Court Prosecutor Dies

Luanda — The former Prosecutor of Popular Revolutionary Court António José Neto died Tuesday in Lisbon, Portugal, victim of disease.

The death of António José Neto, 71, a member of the MPLA Central Committee, was announced Wednesday in a press release from that party's Politburo.

Former political prisoner, Agostinho José Neto joined MPLA in March 1963.

He participated in the National Liberation Struggle, which led to Independence from Portugal on November 11, 1975.

Retired general officer of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), the prosecutor of Popular Court contributed to the preservation of the Angolan State, under then national army (FAPLA).

He hold, among other posts, political commissioner for Anti-Air Defence and

director of Chief of General Staff Office.

In magistracy field, he was judge of Military Court of the Armed Forces.

MPLA Political Bureau addresses, on behalf of militants, sympathisers and friends of the Party, deepest condolences to bereaved family and the Angolan League of Former Political Prisoners, where he was President, said the note.

The funeral ceremonies will take place on a date to be announced, the document added.

