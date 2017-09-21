Angola: Migration Service Repatriates Congolese Over Illegal Stay

Malanje — At least twenty-five citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) , including 18 women and seven men, were detained in the last two months and repatriated on Wednesday by the Migration and Foreigners Service in northern Malanje province for over illegal stay.

The repatriation occurred on the border post of Tembo-a-Luma, municipality of Marimba as part of an operation to combat illegal immigration carried out by SME in Malanje province.

As part of this operation, SME Migration spokesperson, sub-chief Daniel Domingos Diogo, reported that a large part of these citizens were detained in the Xandel commune, in the municipality of Quela, in transit to Luanda.

According to Daniel Domingos Diogo, the SME in Malanje will continue to work to stop illegal migration in the region.