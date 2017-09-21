Angola: First Nursing Scientific Technical Day Open

Cuito — The Vice Governor of central Bie province, Carlos Ulombe da Silva, inaugurated the first technical-scientific nursing day on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the official asked for a greater commitment and dedication of the subjects to be approached aiming at improving the levels of health care in health institutions, as regards medical care.

The head of department of public health and control of endemics, Isaías Sambunga Cambissa, stressed that the goal of the day is to enhance and reflect the figure of the nursing patron, to improve the technical, professional and scientific knowledge of the staff of the branch at all levels.

It's aimed to create an environment of debates around the themes proposed, to reduce maternal and infant morbidity and mortality, to increase vaccination coverage rates as a fundamental pillar in the prevention of diseases, are among other objectives.