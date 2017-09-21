Botswana: WUC Tackles Water Crisis in Ngamiland

Maun — Water situation in Ngamiland district is expected to improve following efforts made by Water Utilities Corporation to address the problem.

Councillors were informed that water supply improvement efforts were on-going as the corporation had floated a tender for works involving the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of five diesel standby generators for villages of Tsau, Mohembo East and Somelo Treatment Plants as well as for the Gumare and Nxamasere booster stations.

The council chairperson, Mr Duncan Enga told them when updating about water situation in the district. He said the intervention would ensure continuous water supply for the concerned water interconnection schemes as the effort was meant to address the prevailing electricity interruptions that were experienced in the district.

In addition, he reported that the corporation had floated yet another tender for the replacement of the activated carbon of Borolong water treatment plant in Maun.

He said that would improve the clarity of water as the existing carbon had fouled and could not adequately remove the colour in the treated water.

Furthermore, Mr Enga revealed that the design and building of Water Network Optimisation, Water Pump Stations, Bulk Water Supply Lines and Sanitation Lift and Pump Station were on going in Maun with pipe laying for the Kubung/Wenela transmission pipeline almost complete.

The House was also informed that the unblocking of the sewer line at the Ngami four-way has been completed and that the only concern associated with the pipeline upgrades was that some unidentified pipelines mains had been damaged resulting in water supply interruptions.

Other on going projects I he mentioned include the Seronga/Gudingwa Rural Village Water Supply Project with the inclusion of Mokgacha village into the project scope.

Mr Enga also noted that water quality situation at Tsau village was satisfactorily addressed during August following replacement of the damaged O-rings and subsequent cleaning of the membranes.

The corporation was reported to be currently experiencing and attending to a problem relating to the tripping of the pressure booster pumps which affects water adequacy, which is being augmented by bowsing.

Delivery of water bills was also reported as a challenge as the engaged service provider, Botswana Post appears to be overwhelmed.

Mr Enga said the corporation encouraged alternative avenues such as the use of mobile phone code as well as the use of toll free number.

Another related challenge the corporation has was that some of the customer data was not up to date causing a breakdown of communication. As an intervention, the corporation urged customers to collect update forms at all their service points and update their data.

It was reported that the corporation is also in the process of going out to collect information from house to house to try and improve their database for better communication and timely bill delivery to customers. The customers would be notified when the exercise starts through public announcements.

Source : BOPA