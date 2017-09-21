Botswana: Women Raise Hand

Gaborone — Social media this week has been abuzz with counter attacks after one faction aspiring to vie for the coming Botswana National Olympic Committee positions released their lobby list composing of women only.

The list is made of Tebogo Lebotse- Sebego who will contest for the president position, Naledi Dikgomo -Goulden for senior vice president,Keenese Katisenge for first vice president,Tsuna Makwa second vice president, while Irene Ntelamo and Yarona Sharp will fight it out for addional members.

The list did not go well with some who felt that it only comprises of women. Observers feel that chances are that, because most sports delegates are men, it can work against the lobby list because they might feel unwanted.

Facebook comments:

Phillimon Mmeso: mathata lobbyist ya teng is too discriminatory and might cost them male votes nne go batile ba tswakatswakantse ha ntse jaana mmmmhhhhh it was based on gender and that will be their downfall

Innocent Selatlhwa: Was this lobby based on bokgoni or gender? Why do we have women ba ipikile ba le nosi? Is this how they want BNOC to be like? Ba ta cost le their credible candidates.

Tebogo Lebotse Sebego: We are very experienced sports administrators who happen to be women.

In here we have two softballers, a boxer, chess, a basketball and a netballer. If we go down because the voters failed to take into account our expertise from leading sports for a long time and they became consumed by our gender, then Botswana will remain a mediocre sporting nation.

It is time to do uncomfortable things to catch up with the athletes who are trying so hard.

Bring in people who know sports and who work hard. Do not vote men just because they are men and you are comfortable with men as "natural leaders"

If your ambitions do not scare you, you need to aim higher.

Innocent Selatlhwa: I totally get you Madam. Se se bothokwa segolo bogolo ke bokgoni. But I doubt it was put together looking at who will do best in the position compared to other candidates. All the best Thari ya Sechaba.

Dimpho Jacob Batsima: Le fa gotwe woman empowerment this is too much.

Tebogo Lebotse Sebego :We are not looking for women empowerment. We do not need to be empowered. We have earned a seat at the decision making table.

Ruth Maphorisa: Halala Bomme basadi!! #sport will never be the same. You go ladies!!

Game Mothibi: I have been in sport for some time now and have been part of lobby lists and campaign caucuses and i know for a fact that we have never had a lobby list of all women contesting, but we have had a lot of all men lobby lists even lobbly lists where its men and just 1 or 2 women.

We have never at one point engaged in debates of why all women except from few of us who will keep on asking where are the women ( bomme ba kae).

Everyone else in sport was comfortable with that. All of a sudden there are questions ' why all women' lobby list and my question is why not if they are available to serve and are capable ( ba nale bokgoni).

This will increase chances of more women getting into positions of leadership and decision making in sport, something that has never happened in Botswana sport.

This will increase the voice of women in board rooms with assumption that issues of women and sport will then be prioritised.

Having nine women out of 22 people contesting is good. It will even be great to have all positions held by women and make history.

If not ill just be fine with 40 % for now. There have been concerns that women dont have interest in standing for elections (bomme ga ba emele ditlhopo so ke ba ba eme).

Lets do this bomme. You are all great leaders. U have shown all of us that you are great and all we are saying is lets vote on merit (batlhophi ba lebelele bokgoni jwa lona) and with gender lense and eliminate male privileges that have been there in our sport.#BokgoniFela#EmpoweringWomenAdvancingSport#BePartOfTheChange.

Source : Anastacia Sibanda