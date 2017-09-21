Francistown — A 13 year-old Olorato Sile of Ntshe Primary School is one of those teens whose outstanding performance in football is now known across the borders of the country. She is one of those who represented Team Botswana's Under-17 girls' football as a goal keeper at the Confederation of Southern Africa Schools Sports Association (COSASSA) games recently held in Lesotho.

Sile said her participation in COSASSA was a milestone achievement, though she was almost a stranger at Lesotho, but that was the least of her worries as her intention was to make the best of it. She did not disappoint as her team managed to scoop position one and was chosen as the best COSASSA games goal keeper and walked away with a Gold medal and several other incentives.

The way she expressed herself throughout the interview with BOPA, one can easily figure out that she is determined to make an incredible mark as a professional football player. "I like football not only as a way to kill childhood boredom.

I have seen that one can make it in life through playing it," she said. One fascinating thing about football for her is not only about dribbling and fighting to annihilate opponents but it calls for one to be analytical and be focused, also adding that it encourages the spirit of self-discipline.

She said her journey in football started way back at the age of nine while she was doing standard three and she was so much drawn into football to an extent that every chance she got she would be at the football grounds.

Whenever she was there, she would be glued next to the goalkeeper and sometimes would be caught imitating the tactics of a goal keeper. Although she was young to participate in the competitions, she always found her way out to convince her coaches at school that she can make it as part of the team. "I always wanted to prove to my coaches that I have what it takes to be to be a goalkeeper despite that I was young and tiny.

The concentration I displayed also during practises also made them believe in me," she said. Other aspects that improved her tactics and confidence is that she always played with older boys and when she was finally selected to represent her school in several competitions, she felt that was an opportunity to prove her capabilities beyond any reasonable doubt. Throughout her journey as a goal keeper, she has been knocked down several times, especially when their team failed to make it through to the next level of a competition.

"I have been to a number of competitions and we always feel challenged to make it through, but with such, I never had any reason to doubt my capabilities.

Yes I would feel disappointed but through the support I received, I always had the courage to stand again," she said. Sile said credit should be given to her teachers, Mr Marks

Tshebo and Mr Steven Tshekiso as they always kept her motivated.

Meanwhile, a Senior Teacher in Sports and Culture at Ntshe Primary School Ms Zapho Lesetedi noted that Sile has done exceptionally well and this earned their school a good reputation. She said her breakthrough started this year when they participated at the zonal, regionals and throughout these levels, she managed to outshine others.

Upon doing well, she was chosen to be part of the North-East district team at national levels under Botswana Primary Schools Sports Association games (BOPSSA) at Maun and the team got position three and was she was given a Bronze medal. Last month, she got selected to represent team Botswana Under -7 girls football at COSASSA playing against Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe and they managed to get position one.

To add cherry on top of the icing, the management at Ntshe Primary School and other stakeholders also hosted a mini celebration so as to honour her and give her a certificate as a token of appreciation.

Source : BOPA