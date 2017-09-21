21 September 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: 72nd UN General Assembly - PM Holds Several Bilateral Meetings

press release

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, who is currently in New York to participate in the 72nd General Assembly of the United Nations, participated in a reception hosted by the President of the United States, Mr Donald Trump and his wife, Mrs Melania Trump.

Earlier the Prime Minister had met Mr Charles Michel, Prime Minister of Belgium. The meeting with his Belgian counterpart focused on health issues, in particular the treatment of cancer. He also expressed the interest of the Mauritian Government regarding the progress achieved by Belgium in that sector.

The Mauritian Prime Minister made a request for Belgian assistance, counsel and expertise in that sector so as to improve the local health services and to bring a greater relief and support to Mauritian cancer patients. The Belgian Prime Minister responded favourably to the request of the Prime Minister.

Economic opportunities and bilateral cooperation were at the fore of discussions during the meeting between the Mauritian Prime Minister and the President of the Seychelles, Mr Danny Faure.

Mr Jugnauth invited Mr Danny Faure for a State visit in October and to participate in the second edition of the African Economic Forum which will be held in Mauritius next year.

Mauritius

