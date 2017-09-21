Mauritius: Metro Express - First Meeting of Joint Project Monitoring Committee Mauritius/India

press release

The first meeting of the Joint Project Monitoring Committee Mauritius/ India, set up to oversee the Metro Express Project, was held on 18 September 2017 in Port Louis.

The Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha, co-chaired the meeting with the High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, Mr Abhay Thakur. A delegation from India, headed by the Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Dr Sumeet Jerath, attended the meeting. Representatives from M/s RITES, the Indian public sector undertaking appointed consultant for the Metro Express project, were also present.

Both Messrs Bodha and Thakur spoke of the exceptional bilateral relations between Mauritius and India, highlighting the development partnership cooperation between the two countries. They stressed the importance of an expeditious implementation of the Metro Express project based on the time cost quality triangle.

Representatives of M/s RITES made a detailed presentation on the progress in the implementation of the Metro Express project. It was moreover decided that a Steering Committee be established and convened on a weekly basis to regularly monitor on-going works and resolve any challenges pertaining to the execution of the project.

The Steering Committee comprises members of Metro Express Limited; representatives of the Design and Build Contractor Larsen and Toubro, M/s RITES; Ministry of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport; and Ministry of Finance and Economic Development as well as all stakeholders.

The meeting took note that the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Jugnauth, will lay the foundation stone of the Metro Express Depot in Richelieu on 28 September 2017.

The next meeting of the Joint Project Monitoring Committee Mauritius/ India is scheduled for March 2018 in Port Louis.

The kick-off meeting of the Steering Committee was held on 20 September 2017. The Committee examined the work schedule and action plan to overcome any challenges that might crop up and ensure a smooth execution of the Metro Express Project.