Morocco's GCTF Presidency Renewed Two Years

New York — Morocco and the Netherlands were re-selected to assume the presidency of the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF) for another two-year mandate, on the occasion of the body's 8th ministerial meeting, held Wednesday in New York.

"The current mandate will end late 2017 and the member states asked Morocco and the Netherlands to continue chairing this important body until 2020," said in a statement to the press foreign minister Nasser Bourita, who co-chaired this meeting with his Dutch peer Bert Koenders.

The choice of Morocco to re-assume the presidency of the GCTF testifies to the trust that the international community puts in the Moroccan approach, that was developed pursuant to the instructions of HM King Mohammed VI to fight against terrorism, he said.

This decision is also a recognition of the precious and sometimes decisive contribution of Morocco in the counterterrorism fight, he added.

Among the decisions taken during this meeting is the launch of a series of initiatives under the GCTF, including the initiative related to handling local violent extremists, run jointly by Morocco and the USA.

The meeting was attended by foreign ministers or representatives of member states as Spain, UK, Turkey, USA, France, Canada, Nigeria, Egypt, Qatar, KSA, Jordan, India, Indonesia, as well as UN representatives.

The GCTF is an informal, apolitical, multilateral counter-terrorism platform that was launched officially in New York in 2011, with the aim of strengthening capabilities in order to develop a strategic, long-term approach to counter terrorism and prevent the violent extremist ideologies that underpin it.