20 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Smuts Century Leads Way for Warriors

New Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts completed a ninth career century to give his side control of their Sunfoil Series encounter against the Highveld Lions at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The right-hander made 117 (149 balls,14 fours, 2 sixes) as the men from the Eastern Cape made 503/8 declared in their season-opener, before Sisanda Magala's double strike left the home side on 91 for two at the close - trailing by 412.

Smuts, who was unbeaten overnight on 12, had good lower-order support from Clyde Fortuin (65 off 123 balls, 10 fours) and Magala, who made an attacking 43 off 57 balls.

Wiaan Mulder ended with four for 70, while new Lions signing Omphile Ramela took two for 49.

Proteas quick Kagiso Rabada went wicketless in 27 overs, which cost 59.

The hosts then reached 44 for none in reply, before Magala displaced Test opener Stephen Cook (20) and Rassie van der Dussen (25), both leg before wicket.

Mulder (25) and Ramela (15) then showed their worth with the bat by putting on an unbroken 38 for the third wicket before the close.

Although Magala grabbed two for 23, there was also a notable debut for young quick Lutho Sipamla, who bowled seven overs for the impressive figures of four maidens, and just 12 runs conceded.

