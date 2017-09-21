Namibia: Ya Toivo Assistant Charged With Theft

A former assistant of the late Andimba Toivo ya Toivo has been arrested for alleged theft of money from the deceased struggle icon's bank account.

Elia Shoopala Kapofi was Ya Toivo's trusted assistant and driver for a long time, with access to Ya Toivo's personal affairs.

Kapofi was arrested on 18 August, and made his first court appearance on 21 August.

He is charged with theft and fraud after allegedly wrongfully and intentionally withdrawing about N$71 000 from the late Ya Toivo's account in February this year. Kapofi was released on bail of N$10 000 in August, and his case was postponed to 2 October to allow for further police investigations.

Sources close to the Ya Toivo family said Kapofi was trusted with the bank details of the late Ya Toivo, and had been withdrawing money from the account for the Ya Toivo household expenses. Kapofi's lawyer, Kadhila Amoomo, refused to comment, citing client confidentiality. The late struggle icon's wife, Vicki Erenstein ya Toivo, also refused to comment on the case, saying it was a personal matter.