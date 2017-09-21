A two-year-old grandson of the late Nyeri governor Nderitu Gachagua has died after being mauled by dogs in Ring Road Estate in Nyeri Town.

The boy was playing outside at the home of the late governor when six dogs from a neighbouring compound entered the compound and attacked him.

Former Nyeri first lady Margaret Karungaru who was living with the boy tried to fight off the dogs that were trying to drag away the boy.

The canines, however, overpowered the former governor's wife and mauled the young one.

SUCCUMBED

With help from neighbours, the dogs were eventually driven away and the two-year-old was rushed to Outspan Hospital.

He, however, succumbed to injuries.

Nyeri Deputy Governor Mutahi Kahiga, who spoke on behalf of the family, said that the matter has been taken up by police.

Police have already started investigations but we also would like to point out that there is a sense of negligence. Owners should watch their dogs keenly,” said Mr Kahiga.