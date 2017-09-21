21 September 2017

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Western Sahara: A Saharawi Delegation Takes Part At UNGA 72nd Session

New York — A Saharawi delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Mohamed Salem Ould-Salek, arrived in New York on the occasion of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

The Minister has held meetings with a large number of heads of delegation from countries participating in this session of the General Assembly, mainly in Africa, Europe and Latin America.

The Minister and the delegation accompanying him will hold meetings with other delegations in preparation for the discussions on Decolonization that will take place early next month in the framework of the agenda of the Fourth Committee.

The 72nd Regular Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 72) convened at UN Headquarters from 19 to 25 September 2017. The General Debate will open on Tuesday, 19 September 2017, with a focus on the theme, 'Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet'.SPS

