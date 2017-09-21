Liberia: 'Making Boakai President Is Giving Yourself Hope' - Speaker Nuquay

Paynesville — With less than 20 days to the presidential and legislative elections of October the Vice Standard Bearer of the ruling Unity Party (UP) J. Emmanuel Nuquay has admonished residents of electoral District#3 Montserrado County to vote Ambassador Joe Boakai for president in the upcoming presidential election.

He made the statement on Wednesday September 20, 2017 when residents of the Ballah Community, electoral District#3, pledged their support to the ruling Unity Party.

Nuquay said making Ambassador Boakai President in October is giving themselves hope for a brighter future, emphazing that the Boakai-Nuquay ticket is the most prepared, qualified and best ticket the country can trust.

"The extent to which you have decided to support our ticket serves as a motivating factor for me and my standard bearer."

"Any time we see you, it demonstrates beyond our imaginations your support for our ticket and we feel re-energized to rededicate ourselves and to re-enforce our commitment to you and our country," he said.

Speaker Nuquay described the support of residents of the district as a 'motivating factor' to champion the dreams of giving Liberians the hope and aspiration to rise above poverty and poor living conditions.

"We want to say to you that the ticket you support, the Boakai-Nuquay ticket, is the ticket that is no different to you."

"Our journeys in life are our trials and tribulations, our stories are no difference from your stories," Speaker Nuquay said.

"Ambassador Boakai and I come from a very poor background just like you."

"There were times in this country we wanted jobs, we wanted employment but we couldn't get it. We went to bed hungry, we searched for opportunities to elevate ourselves after the war, and this is exactly the stories we all have."

"There are some of you who have to go to the market to sell all day before you put food on the table for you and your families to eat, this is what the Boakai-Nuquay ticket is concerned about," he averred.

Also speaking at the program, the representative aspirant of District#3, Montserrado County, Cecelia Vanweh said Ambassador Boakai is a good man, a man of passion and a man of justice.

"Some of us we have known him for a very long time and we know he is a good man, a man of passion and a man of justice, even though I come from the grassroots Democratic Party Liberia (GDPL) but I give my support to Ambassador Boakai," she averred.

The Chairlady of the Ballah Community, Evelyn Jungle said residents of the community will campaign vigorously for the Unity Party in the community and the district to make sure that the Boakai-Nuquay ticket wins the presidential election.