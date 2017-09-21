21 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Biafra - Adamawa Igbo Community Says Agitation Unnecessary

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Igbo community in Adamawa has said agitations for a separate state of Biafra republic is unnecessary.

Godwin Onemaka, the leader of the community in the state, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN in Yola on Thursday.

Mr. Onemaka urged the agitators to consider the consequences of plunging Nigerian into chaos by divisive activities, citing the devastating impact of the civil war.

"Biafra agitation has failed and there is no need to restart it; the agitators should consider the interests of the Igbo in other parts of the country.

"We, the Igbo in Adamawa, kick against the agitations for Biafra and we view it as an unnecessary capable of plunging the nation into crisis.

"We advise the agitators to stop so that Nigeria will remain united and they should remember that since the agitation had failed in the past, revisiting it is unnecessary.

"We are looking for a way of developing ourselves and the country while most of us have invested much outside South-eastern part of the country.

"So, we want to distance ourselves from the agitation, we have lived in the northern part of the country for years and our children have studied there most of whom are graduates now," Mr. Onemaka said.

The leader also commended the South-eastern state governors for intervening in the matter but expressed concern about declaring the agitators as terrorists.

The court recently formally proscribed the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, who are fighting for secession and have engaged the military in serial confrontations in recent weeks.

Nigeria

Govt Traces Biafra's Source of Funding to France

The federal government hinted yesterday that it has traced the financial headquarters of indigenous people of biafra… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.