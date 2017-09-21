21 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Dangote, Bloomberg, Others Discuss Use of Technology to Tackle Poverty

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: allafrica.com
Aliko Dangote is putting billions into the agricultural sector in Nigeria.
press release

Bloomberg Philanthropies hosted by former mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg, inaugurated its first Global Business Forum with an astounding line up of global innovators, including Africa's richest man, Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote.

Following talks by former U.S. president Bill Clinton, French President, Emmanuel Macron, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Alibaba chairman Jack Ma, Aliko Dangote, took the stage with Bill Gates of Microsoft, Indra Nooyi of PepsiCo, and Masayoshi Son of SoftBank. David Rubenstein, CEO of The Carlyle Group who moderated the panel on technology's ability to disrupt poverty. Mr Dangote cited Nigeria's 130 million cell phone lines and his own company's initiative to use biometric data and mobile banking to target one million Nigerian women for small grants.

‎Mr. Dangote and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation cited their collaborated effort in fighting polio by vaccinating seven million children using mobile trackers.

More on This

Africa Will Become the Food Basket of the World — Dangote

In a packed room at the headquarters of global law firm Shearman and Sterling LLC  high level business leaders and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.