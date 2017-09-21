Liberia: ALP Accuses Ruling Party Using Govt Vehicles for Campaigning

Monrovia — The All Liberian Party (ALP) of businessman Benoni Urey has accused the Unity Party of violating the Code of Conduct section 5.1.

Section 5.1 of the code states All Officials appointed by the President of the Republic of Liberia shall not: a) Engage in political activities, canvass or contest for elected offices; b) Use Government facilities, equipment or resources in support of partisan or political activities; c) Serve on a campaign team of any political party, or the campaign of any independent candidate.

The ALP stated it denounces such blatant violation of the code of conduct and calls on the National Election Commission, the Ministry of Justice through the Liberia National Polic to immediately ban the use of government vehicles for campaign purposes and also ban public officials from openly engaging in political activities.

The National Elections Commission, however says it has not received any complaint from the ALP.

The ALP stated they have proven that several vehicles belonging Ministries, Agencies and Commissions of the government were used as means of transportation by the ruling Unity Party campaign team during its rally on September 16 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

"Photograph shows that vehicles donated by international non-governmental organizations were also used to transport supporters of the ruling Unity Party. Not only are national resources being grossly misused, but international organizations goodwill is being abused."

The ALP press statement said the act is in "defiance and disrespect to is unfortunate and has become a common habit among the current government's officials to use international aid and governmental resources to further their political interest and this must be condemned."

"Additionally, the cases of Neto Lighe and Brownie Samukai holding positions on the ruling Unity Party campaign team and executive committee are another examples of the Code of Conduct being violated," the Party said.

"The ALP noted that the silence of the NEC on the issue will suggest to the Liberian people that these violations may likely be condoned which has the propensity to undermine the credibility of the entire electoral process.

In addition, we ask international Non-governmental Organizations and Development Partners to ensure that their generosity is not transformed into a political lever against Liberian democracy and transparency."

"We are calling on all well-meaning Liberians to denounce these violations of the law by her appointed positions."

"The Code of Conduct was established in order to protect the Liberian people from Officials misusing government resources for political agendas and compromising the freedom of choice of civil society in our already struggling society."