Zimbabwe: Duo Fined for Tortoise Possession

A Domboshava man and his colleague were yesterday fined $100 each or four months in prison for illegal possession of a tortoise. Zhuwawu Kahuni (36) and Wilbert Tafirenyika were convicted due to overwhelming evidence when they appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Nomsa Sabarauta .

Circumstances are that on June 26 this year, police detectives in Chinamhora received information that Kahuni was in possession of an unidentified reptile in his vehicle, which was parked at Mverechena Hotel in Domboshava.

Detectives proceeded to the Hotel and approached Kahuni, identified themselves and informed him of their mission. The detectives drove to Zimbiru base with Kahuni where Detective Constable Syden Tendai Duru conducted a search of the vehicle. Facts are that during the search, a tortoise was found in a satchel.

Kahuni was questioned about the origin of the tortoise and he revealed that he had bought it from one Wilbert Tafirenyika of Hatcliffe Extension. Kahuni and the detectives proceeded to Tafirenyika's residence where another tortoise was recovered. Kahuni and Tafirenyika were arrested and brought to court.