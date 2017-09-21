21 September 2017

Somalia: Galmudug Defends its Decision to Side With Saudi-Led Alliance

Galmudug regional state has declared its support for Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries that have cut ties with Qatar, in a new challenge to Somalia's efforts to stay neutral in the dispute.

In a statement issued Thursday, Somalia's Southwestern state criticized the Somali government's recent stand to stay neutral in the Gulf crisis which it said was made "without much consideration and consultation" with the regional states. T

he statement also said that the United Arab Emirates and Somalia have centuries of historical, cultural and commercial relationships.

The development is a new challenge for Somalia's central government which has rejected multiple attempts by Gulf states to support one side or the other. Somali officials were not available for comment.

