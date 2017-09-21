21 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Hundreds of Somali Refugees Detained in Yemen

Tagged:

Related Topics

Scores of refugees from Somalia were detained in Yemen's southern Hadhramaut province on Wednesday, according to the local authorities.

According to a statement issued by Hadhramaut police, 200 undocumented refugees were detained while en route to the province's Brom Mayfa district.

"The refugees, including a number of women and children, reached Yemen by sea," the police statement read.

According to local security sources, the detainees have since been sent to a camp for African refugees in Yemen's southern Shabwa province.

On Tuesday, the International Organization for Migration announced that 133 refugees had voluntarily returned from Yemen to their homes in Somalia.

Last month, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said the number of African refugees to have come to Yemen since the beginning of 2017 had surpassed 30,000.

African refugees, mainly from nearby Somalia and Ethiopia, often stay in Yemen for brief periods before attempting to cross into oil-rich Saudi Arabia.

Somalia

Kenyan Military Withdraws From 2nd Town in Southern Somalia

Kenyan defence forces serving with African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) have withdrawn from El Wak, the second town… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.