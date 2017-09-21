Nigeria: Army Combs Forests in Ondo, Arrests Suspected Kidnappers

Akure — Some suspected kidnappers, who had been terrorising travellers and other persons in Akoko area of Ondo State, were yesterday, arrested by a special operation team of Nigerian Army.

The team was personally led by the Commander 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Barracks, Akure, Brigadier General James A Ataguba

The suspects were arrested when the troop combed the forests and suspected spots and camps within the Akoko area of Ondo State.

The operations of the brigade was explained by the Public Relations Officer for the 32 Artillery Brigade, Captain Ojo Adelegan.

The Commander and his troop, Ojo said combed kidnappers camps and spots at the boundary between Kogi and Ondo State in Akunu Akoko,Ohogo and Ogale communities .

Adelegan said the mopping operations which aims at checkmating the incessant kidnapping within the Akoko area of the state commenced early hours of wednesday.

The PRO said also arrested with the kidnappers were their informants adding that all of them would be handed over to appropriate security agencies for further action.

He said the Senior Special Assistant to the Ondo State Governor on Security matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, was with the team.

Adelegan said that the operation is a follow- up of the rescue operation of some kidnapped victims at Akunu and Ose area last week by the brigade soldiers.

The brigade advised the general public to always give useful information on any criminal activities through the Brigade call Center with the following hotlines 09030002151 and 09030002151.