Information Communication Technology Association of Malawi (ICTAM) continues to attract international support after Oracle has pumped in K2 million towards the National Innovation Forum awards set for next month.

Oracle is an ICT company with its head office in the United States of America (USA).

The amount is the biggest that ICTAM has received.

The awards will be held on October 6 and 7 at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge.

ICTAM president, Wisely Phiri, described Oracle as a major partner of the association as far as the forum is concerned.

"Oracle is now a Gold Sponsor for ICTAM Innovation Forum awards. They are readers in Databases and also manufacture ICT hardware and software. The support shows that they believe in whatever we are doing in the country," he said.

Phiri said the forthcoming forum will reward outstanding innovations in different sectors such as health, agriculture and finance that have been in use in the country for a year.

"We desire to inspire ICT individuals and organizations to develop solutions to help in different sectors," he said.

Oracle Territory Manager for Malawi and Zambia, Lesi Rapetswa, said they donated the money to ICTAM because they are in full support of initiatives that help drive skills development, and bring socio-economic relief and improvement to the citizens of Africa.

"Oracle has been doing business on the African continent for more than three decades.

Oracle continues to invest in Africa, helping to prepare African youth for the fourth (4th) industrial revolution, through the establishment of partnerships with various government entities, private sector and ICT stakeholders," he said.

Rapetswa said these partnerships aim to help foster the adoption of leading edge technologies in an effort to assist solving the day to day challenges faced by businesses on the African continent.

"Over the years we have worked with many Malawian organizations, we firmly believe that technology can play an instrumental role towards developing the country.

The ICT Association of Malawi through this wonderful initiative, aims to promote and encourage masses to use technology as a vehicle to make life better for Malawians which is something that we support and believe will go a long way in building the "Warm Heart of Africa"," he said.

Commenting about Oracle, Rapetswa, said: "The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout America, Europe and Asia.

Recently ICTAM received K500, 000 from SkyBand whereas Africa is talking has also supported the course.