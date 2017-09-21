Cameroon: ANAFOOT Eying Italian Expertise

Enow Ngachu and Italian Diplomat, Guirdanella, tuesday, discussed possibilities of promoting Cameroonian football.
National Academy of Football, ANAFOOT and the Italians are in for business. Tuesday September 19, 2017, the Assistant Head of Missions in the Italian Embassy, Danilo Giurdanella and the General Manager of ANAFOOT, Enow Ngachu met to discuss possibilities of partnership between their institutions. Details of the discussions were still sketchy at the time of this report, but a statement from the Italian Diplomat revealed that the duo examined possibilities of cooperation with the Italian Olympic Committee, Italian medical sports experts and deals with some Italian clubs for the recruitment of Cameroonian footballers were on the menu. Mr Guirdanella mentioned the already established partnerships Cameroon has with Italy in sports like the construction of the Olembe Stadium that will be used for the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. On his part, ANAFOOT boss Enow Ngachu hyped the Italian prowess in football and said a corporation with them would yield fruits for an emerging academy like the one he is managing. This partnership would be ANAFOOT's third deal previous ones with Spanish club, Real Madrid to train some local coaches and 150 young Cameroonian footballers and French club, Olympique de Marseille.