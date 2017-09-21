Cameroon: Handball - National Teams Brace up for International Challenges

The national men and women's handball teams are training in Yaounde to fine-tune their skills.

The national teams of Cameroon will take part in major international events in the months ahead. They are the 17th edition of the Women's World Handball Championship which takes place from December 1-17, 2017 in Germany and the Senior Men's Africa Cup of Nations in Libreville, Gabon, from January 16-28, 2018. In order to prepare for the challenges ahead, the national men and women's handball teams have been training in Yaounde since January 2017 to fine-tune their skills. Both teams ended the third phase of training this month. The men's national team trained at the Sports Complex of the Presidential Guard and the women's team trained at the Mateco Sports Complex of the University of Yaounde1. The President of the Cameroon handball Federation, Raymond Mbita Mvaebeme said to prepare for the Women's World Cup training will be organised in two phases. The first phase will take place from 2-15 November in Yaounde. The second training will be in Poland from November 16-29, 2017 before leaving for Germany for the competition which kicks off on December 1, 2017. Raymond Mbita said for now the players are I their various clubs to prepare for the 2017 edition of the Cup of Cameroon on September 23, 2017 in Yaounde. This will be followed by another training camp to prepare for the upcoming African Clubs Champions Championship which will take place in Tunisia in October 2017. Prior to that there will be the national handball Play Off which will determine the champions of Cameroon. Cameroon will play in Group D in Leipzig where they will face hosts Germany, 2013 runners-up Serbia, the Republic of Korea and the People's Republic of China. Cameroon first participated in the World Championship in 2005 where they finished 22nd. They qualified for the 2017 World Championship after wining bronze at the 2016 African Championship in Angola. Cameroon will play against hosts Germany in the opening match to be played on 1 December, 1, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.