21 September 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: CAF Case - Abdouraman to Withdraw Complaint

By Elizabeth Mosima

The President of Etoile Filante of Garoua announced his decision on a video published on the social media on Tuesday, September 19, 2017.

Abdouraman Hamadou Baba, President of Etoile Filante of Garoua and the main opponent of the former Executive Committee of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) has decided to withdraw his complaint against the African Football Confederation (CAF) asking for the annulment of the decision by CAF to increase the number of teams for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations from 16 to 24. Abdouraman announced his decision on a video published on the social media on Tuesday, September 19, 2017. The Confederation of African Football decided to expand the Africa Cup of Nations from 16 teams to 24 as of the 2019 edition in Cameroon. The expansion of the biennial tournament was one of the key issues discussed during the CAF Symposium that held on July 2017. Abdouraman Hamadou laid a complaint against CAF at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne in Switzerland to contest the decision of the CAF Executive Committee of July 20, 2017 to increase the number of teams to 24. According to the complaint the decision aimed at obliging CAF to return to 16 teams in 2019 with the specifications that were initially validated. Several factors led to the decision by Abdouraman to file a suit against CAF. First of all the harsh decision of CAF to increase the number of teams to participate at the AFCON 2019 had consequences which according to him, might crop up to give CAF a reason to deprive Cameroon of their hosting rights, the dispositions of the status of FECAFOOT which give power to its members to act in order to save the interest of the Association in similar cases and the confirmation of the Court of Arbitration of Sports on illegality in FECAFOOT among others. Abdouraman believed it was the only way in which they can contribute to enable Cameroon host AFCON 2019 in serenity and save the honour of the country.

Cameroon

