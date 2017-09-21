Celebrated gospel musician of the Desperate fame will on September 30 launch an animated music video of his hit single Mdidi at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

Mussa has said he came up with the idea to produce an animated music video as one way of bringing a new touch of class to his productions.

"Everyone is doing normal productions but I love to set trends. It's exciting, so I wanted to do something new," said Mussa.

The songwriter and guitarist said it was not easy to come up with the video because he had to engage an expert in the production of the animated video since most producers failed to live up to his expectations.

"Finally, after several failed attempts, I met Justice Mkumba of M Jay Studio. I had seen an animation he posted on social media and followed him. I shared my concept with him and he told me he had never done what I was seeking but we could try. We started planning and put some resources together for the production and after a while, we came up with the animated Mdidi video," he said.

Mussa said his fans should expect a great performance during the launch of the video which will be fully premiered at the show.

"We will also have a lot of my music on sale. Desperate CDs, and a DVD which will contain the animated video, the original video, Desperate original song plus reggae remix and some of the one band performances from all over the world while I was on tour. That is my early Christmas gift to my fans," said Mussa.

The University of Malawi graduate has conducted music tours in China, United Kingdom and Norway among other countries.