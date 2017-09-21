Namibia: Governor Appeals for Help in HIV-Aids Fight

Kavango West governor Sirkka Ausiku has appealed to the private sector, especially those in healthcare, to contribute to eliminating HIV-Aids in the region and the country.

Ausiku made the appeal during the official handover of an anti-retroviral treatment clinic at Nkurenkuru on Tuesday.

The governor acknowledged efforts of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), under the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (Pepfar), in fighting the spread of HIV-Aids in the region and the country.

"We are now moving towards the elimination of this dreadful disease, and I, therefore, express my profound gratitude (to Pepfar and CDC) and appeal to other institutions and the private sector to come on board and journey towards the elimination of HIV," Ausiku said. She added that since the launch of the 'test and treat' strategy in 2014 by the health ministry, the programme has experienced significant strides in the region, as many more people now have access to care after diagnosis.

She also expressed hope that with continued support from CDC, the health ministry would achieve its 90:90:90 goal.

The 90:90:90 goal is the United Nations Programme on HIV-Aids (Unaids) treatment target to help end the Aids epidemic by the year 2020. Health minister Bernard Haufiku, speaking at the handover, also called on the business community and the public to assist government in the delivery of quality health infrastructure.

According to 2016 Unaids statistics, the number of people living with HIV-Aids in Namibia are between 200 059 and 236 933, while a Pepfar overview from June this year indicates that the national HIV-Aids prevalence rate stands at 13,3%.

The US government, through Pepfar and CDC, has contributed N$1,7 million to build and equip three containers and shaded waiting areas at the Nkurenkuru Health Centre, and N$1,3 million for partitioning the Nankudu District Hospital, situated 18 kilometres east of Nkurenkuru.

- Nampa